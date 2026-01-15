Employee Was Written Up For Not Fixing Shelves Properly, So He Followed The Supervisor’s Instructions Word For Word

Supervisors should be careful what they put in writing.

This employee got written up at Walmart for not fixing a shelving issue.

But when the same supervisor told him to just “find a space,” he had proof that said otherwise.

So he decided to follow every word of that feedback to the letter.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Just doing my job. A few days ago, I was written up at my job. I’m an overnight stocker at Walmart. The write-up in question was for two unworked cases that had no space on the shelf. I later learned that the supervisor for that area had just placed these items on the tippy-top shelf. Then written me up about it. This was pending verification. As there was no formal meeting with an impartial witness in the admin office, as per policy.

This employee was assigned in that area the next day.

I took his feedback into consideration, which stated I should check the spaces on the shelf and fix any placement issues. So I got to work in that area the next day. This specific area is known for being particularly messed up. I saved this area until I knew this supervisor would be there in the morning.

He started reorganizing the items on the shelf.

There I was, with half of a shelf’s items on the floor as I was fixing this mess (all for one item). The supervisor noticed me and asked what I was doing. He told me to put the items back on the shelf and just find a space for my one item. At this point, I pulled my phone out and showed him his own feedback that stated I should fix shelving issues.

His supervisor told him to “respect” all supervisors’ inputs.

He stared for a moment, trying to reason with me in the interest of time. I wanted as much time as possible since I’m paid hourly. We came to the agreement that I should respect all supervisors and their input. Fine with me.

He fixed the shelves and gained one hour of overtime.

So I picked the next box up, walked it to its location, and there was another such mess. (Skipping what we already know happens.) I quoted him, saying I should respect the supervisors’ input, and referenced his posted feedback. That day, I left with an hour of overtime. A separate supervisor who said they would look into the validity of my write-up.

Nothing beats a little malicious compliance that comes with an hour of overtime pay.

