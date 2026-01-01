Employee Worked 70 Hours Of Overtime Last Month, But When She Found Out She Wasn’t Getting Paid For Any Of It She Hatched A Plan To Get Her Time Back

Imagine working a lot of overtime. What would you do if you found out after the fact that you weren’t going to get paid for the overtime? Would you accept it, fight it, or try to find a way to get even?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and she has a plan for how she’s going to get the time back. Yet, she’s not sure if what she’s doing is right.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for stealing time back from my company for not giving me overtime pay? To cut a long story short, I made a bit of a mess up and thought I had approval to do overtime so I ended up doing an extra 70+ hours of work last month on top of my regulars. Unfortunately, I have not been paid these hours and didn’t have approval for paid overtime and my manager has said there isn’t anything they can do. I’m a little miffed at this.

She has come up with a way to get the time back.

So, I have decided to steal back the 7+ days of extra work I’ve undertaken by taking longer breaks, internet browsing and finishing early and starting late. It’s not like they keep track of it anyway. Am I a jerk for that? (also in my country they only have to honour the hours if total worked puts you under minimum wage, sadly it only sadly falls short of that criteria)

That’s an interesting solution to a frustrating problem.

