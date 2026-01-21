Law Firm Employee Helped A Coworker In Trouble, So He Received The Sweetest Thank You And Was Called Her “Knight In Shining Armor”

Small acts of help can leave a big impact in the workplace.

In this story, an employee helped a coworker who lost her document due to not saving the file correctly.

He was able to help her and received the sweetest thank you he wasn’t expecting.

Read the full story below for all the details.

“You’re my knight in shining armor!” This is a tale about one of the reasons I love my job. I was working at a law firm a while back. It was a very quiet office.

This employee helped a coworker who forgot to click the save button the document she was working on.

But one afternoon, I heard someone scream, “NO!!!!” Then, I heard someone running towards my office. The user burst in, saying she had been working on a document all day. She was facing a tight deadline. But when she closed out of the doc, she accidentally clicked No instead of Yes when prompted to save her changes.

He was able to quickly recover the file, though.

While I was taking a look, she kept saying things like: “I’m so stupid!” I was quickly able to recover her document. She was so amazed and relieved.

As a gratitude, she gave him a heartfelt card with a $25 gift card in it.

The next day, I found a handwritten thank-you card and a $25 gift card on my desk. In the card, and ever since, she referred to me as her knight in shining armor. So, even though it was a simple fix for me, it meant everything to her. I love those kinds of issues.

Not all heroes wear a cape.

Some just know how to recover lost documents.

