Engineer Witnessed Their Manager Being Fired Due To Restructuring, But Then He Was Suddenly Expected To Take Over Management Duties

Corporate restructuring doesn’t always make sense.

The following story involves a senior engineer whose manager was recently let go.

Now, their team of five is left without proper support or guidance.

The sudden change has left them frustrated and questioning whether it’s time to update their resume.

Let’s take a closer look!

Company just laid off half the middle managers and wants us to pick up the slack I came across something today that said middle managers are getting cut. Their role is somehow “more important than ever.” Yeah, tell that to my team. My manager got let go two weeks ago. Not for performance issues, just “restructuring.”

This man and his team were expected to manage their projects on their own.

Now, our team of 5 is expected to report directly to a VP who oversees 4 other teams. We went from weekly 1-on-1s and actual support to a 15-minute stand up once a week where he barely remembers our names. The kicker? They want us to “self-organize” and “take ownership” of projects that used to have dedicated oversight. Translation: Do the manager’s job for free while they pocket the salary savings.

As a senior engineer, it’s not his job to manage people and projects.

I’m a senior engineer, not a people manager. I didn’t sign up to coordinate timelines, resolve conflicts between team members, and chase down resources from other departments. But here we are. Has anyone else been through this? Did you end up just quietly taking on the extra work, or did you push back? I’m seriously considering updating my resume because this feels unsustainable.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one pulls the profit-sharing card.

Here’s a similar experience from this person.

This user suggests refusing to take on the tasks.

Finally, short and sensible.

Funny how the role gets cut, but the responsibilities stick around.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.