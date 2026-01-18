Entitled Customer Calls With An Unreasonable Demand Just Minutes Before The Store Closes, But The Employees Have To Comply Because He Mentions The Manager By Name

Imagine working the closing shift at a store, and you get a phone call from a customer just minutes before the store closes. If the customer knew the manager, would you be willing to humor them, or would you insist on closing on time?

The absolute audacity of some people I work at a farm and ranch store in a small town. We get people from a lot of surrounding areas shopping here and have a pretty loyal customer base. A lot of our customers are on a first name basis with my store manager, which is awesome until it isn’t. Got a call tonight at 7:56 (we close at 8).

Customer says, “I’m on the other end of town, I need some electric fence wire, it’s the only reason I came to town, but I got held up” To which I reply, “Sorry, we close in 4 minutes” To which he replies, ”Call (store managers name), he’ll help me out” I put this jerk on hold and get on the radio to the closing supervisor, relay everything to him.

He’s obviously just as mad as I am, but because these entitled jerks name drop the manager, we have to bend over backwards for them. And the customers know this, and take advantage of us hourly wage slaves because of it. Just ticks me off.

