Homeowner Parked 10 Cars On The Street To Prevent Construction In His Neighborhood, But His Efforts Were Thwarted By The City

Imagine living in an old house in an old neighborhood where a lot of rich people live.

If the city declared that your drinking water wasn't safe to drink, would you be okay with having some major construction done to fix the water situation?

In this story, everyone except one neighbor votes to have the construction done, but that one neighbor is determined to stop the construction.

Let's read all about it from the perspective one a neighbor who does want the construction to take place.

Neighbor parked 10 cars on the street is not the funniest thing to happen today. This neighborhood is old as in early to mid 1800s old. It’s comprised of some old farm houses that are older than that , but no exact dates exist for when they were built. I live in a section with old mansions which most are handed down from parent to child. This house was given to my wife by her father. The area I live has no water main and we all have well water.

That’s a pretty big problem.

Several years ago the water was declared undrinkable and unsafe due to ground water pollution. A plan to put in a water main was created but that plan was slowed down thanks to lawyers who were sent in to stop it. The town eventually brought it to a vote among all residents and the vote passed with only 3 saying no. The plan is to rip up the roads and install a sewage system water mains and bury the power lines. Then install a new proper road, sidewalks and street lamps. All things we did not have.

But one neighbor is opposed to this plan.

My neighbor who is the wealthiest man in town to our knowledge has opposed this plan and as one last F U to the town he bought 10 junk yard cars, parked them on the street and flattened the tires. He also was caught on camera wrapping a chain around a piece of construction equipment. For all of you hoping for an epic finale to this sorry. On Sunday we saw he left and put a chain on his front gate. He put up a big sign that the town took down that was a rant about the town disturbing his home. One neighbor mentioned that he may not come back. This is all speculation.

So he is no longer a problem, but another neighbor was.

The cars were removed this morning by the town and the chain was cut. The road crew wasn’t hindered at all. Now what did hinder them was the neighborhood nuisance. She moved a barricade and tried to drive through the ripped up road only to get stuck 100 feet from the barricade. The BMW M3 got damaged from driving on the dirt.

Some old timers just can’t embrace progress.











