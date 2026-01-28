Entitled Relatives Demanded Expensive Christmas Gifts For Their Kids, So A Couple Funded Pure Chaos Instead

Family expectations around money have a funny way of turning generosity into unfair expectations.

So when one couple’s siblings decided they should foot the bill for expensive Christmas gifts for their kids, they decided to send a message loud and clear.

What followed was proof that “expensive” didn’t always mean “peaceful.”

Order me to buy your kids expensive gifts for Christmas? Okay then! So my brothers and sisters basically ordered me and my wife to buy their children (our nieces and nephews) expensive gifts for Christmas because, according to them, we were “well off.” We’re not really; we’re just financially responsible.

So the couple decided to comply — just not how anyone anticipated.

But since they asked for it, and it was already in the budget, we decided to be vindictive this year. So for the most amazing Christmas, our nieces and nephews will each get: 5 tubs of Play-Doh, which sticks to everything.

5 kgs of multicolored kinetic sand, which gets everywhere.

5 tubs of gooey slime—see all above.

5 packs of easy-fill water balloons.

An age-appropriate Nerf gun and safety glasses. This should be a fun Christmas.

This family might regret ever asking!

What did Reddit think?

Play-doh really is infamous for making a huge mess.

The louder the toy, the better!

Sometimes people just have to learn the loud way.

The following toy is an affront to all five senses.

The kids got their gifts, the parents got their consequences! It all worked out in the end.

