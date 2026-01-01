Ex-Roommate Didn’t Update Her Address, And A Lawsuit Was Delivered To Her Old Home. Now The New Roommate Refuses To Forward It.

Some matters require immediate action and it can always cost one to delay them!

WIBTA if I didn’t mail my former roommate her lawsuit? Let’s start from the beginning. I (F24) moved into my apartment in August of this year. The apartment is in a community of townhomes where each townhouse has three rooms with their own bathrooms that can be rented individually.

My roommate Maya (F25) told me when I moved in that she would be moving out soon because she got into an accelerated nursing program. Cool, good for her. She then stayed around for another two months or so and would go live in the dorms during the week and come back to the apartment on the weekend to cook and do laundry. That didn’t bother me although I thought it was a little strange. She finally moved out in October. My third roommate, Julia (F23), still lives in the apartment with me.

Maya is a rather interesting person and she tends to back track things that she says and constantly changes the story (i.e. changing her mind several times about what day she was going to move out during the two months she lived there). Another incident (just for more context) was when she told me that I had to Venmo her for internet because Xfinity started charging her account. The apartment complex has a contract with the nearby Xfinity store so each apartment can go get a wifi router and cable box and the complex pays for it, not us. Maya had picked up the router so she has the account that controls it.

I told her that we shouldn’t be getting charged, so I would stop by the store and ask them what happened. The store told me that she had opened a streaming subscription on her account and hadn’t been paying for it so not only does she have the subscription to pay but she is also racking up late fees. Maybe her fault, maybe not I never really got to the bottom of it but I definitely didn’t pay her. She has had some mail sent to the apartment. Insurance stuff, DMV envelopes, some sort of ticket. Julia and I informed her of this and she keeps texting back saying she doesn’t have time right now and she’ll get to it.

Well, yesterday, Julia was home and was handed papers saying that Maya was being served with a lawsuit. She texted in our group chat immediately and informed Maya, who showed no real concern about picking it up. I told her she needed to update her legal address immediately. She then asked if we could send all of her mail to her new address. Admittedly, she is about an hour away now so it is a bit of a drive, but I don’t really feel like spending $15 on shipping costs to do her a favor.

If I don’t send it all to her, would that be mean of me to make her drive up to get it? I don’t owe her anything, but also she was never outright mean to me. I think I feel more obligated because I am somewhat concerned that this will effect her immigration status. I don’t know how lawsuits impact your green card, but she is not from the US originally and this is kind of a dangerous time to be risking that.

