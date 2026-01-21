Family Spends Thanksgiving Ignoring Her Boyfriend and Insulting Her, So She Leaves The Gathering Without Saying A Word

A 19-year-old brought her long-distance boyfriend home for Thanksgiving, hoping for warm welcomes, but her family barely acknowledged him beyond a name check and tried to seat him with the kids.

The day only got worse when relatives made comments about her and her sister’s weight, and her grandma’s new husband called her “lazy” before mocking her for crying.

Feeling disrespected and isolated, she and her boyfriend quietly slipped out without saying goodbye.

Hours later, the angry texts began.

AITA for my irish goodbye at thanksgiving? Me (19)f and my bf (24)m drove up 3 hours to visit my family for Thanksgiving. He lives across the US and unfortunately couldn’t see his family for the holidays. I was excited to introduce him to everyone but no one seemed interested in talking to him and totally left him out all the festivities. It left me and him feeling a little disrespected. I mean nothing beyond giving him a handshake and asking for his name, and obviously ignoring him when he tried to talk, and even trying to sit him with the kids!

On top of inappropriate comments about me and my sisters weight from family, my grandmas new husband asked us to come out and help string up christmas lights, they asked some of the boys to come out and help and I joined them because I didn’t want to leave my boyfriend alone. After we were finished I asked if they were going to put up the lawn decor as well, to which he responded with saying I should put it up myself because I was lazy and wasn’t much help. I am a very sensitive girl and started crying. Everyone ignored it for a little until he (grandmas new husband) made a comment about how sensitive I was.

My boyfriend and I slipped out secretly and left after that feeling disrespected and pretty upset about the whole ordeal. No one even noticed until over halfway home. I received texts from my mother and grandma furious that I had just left, and they were both frustrated over how I handled it and believed it was rude of me and bf to leave. On top of that, they said it was immature of me to cry over a comment like that and I should just get over it because of all my family, specifically my grandma has done for me.

I think neither one of us were shown any morsel of respect. People were just outright rude to me and him. AITA?

Most readers felt anyone would walk out after being insulted, ignored, and left to fend for themselves. Leaving quietly was the least dramatic option on the table.

Hard to blame someone for ghosting a holiday when the only thing served was disrespect.

