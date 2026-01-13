Homeowners Tried To Enjoy Their Backyard In Peace, But Crazy Neighbors Turned Cameras, Police, And The HOA Against Them

Neighbor disputes are usually minor, but these neighbors were having it out over something much bigger.

When one family found themselves targeted by neighbors who believed their dog’s barking was everyone else’s fault, what started as backyard tension spiraled into citations, cameras, and court dates.

My Entitled Neighbor – The Saga I have a neighbor who genuinely believes that my family being in our own backyard is the reason their dog won’t stop barking. They’ve made it clear they don’t want us outside—because their untrained dog loses it whenever we’re back there.

At the end of May, I installed a floodlight pointing downward near our shed so my brother could see better at night. That same evening, the neighbor came outside and started yelling at my brother to take the light down. She told him, “That’s the last straw,” even though that was literally his first interaction with her.

She blamed the light for making her dog bark. My brother calmly asked, “Will taking it down stop your dog from barking?” He removed the light that night anyway.

Cameras, Complaints, and Chicken Coop Trouble Fast-forward to early June—they put up two security cameras pointed directly into our yard. While my brother was out doing yard work and tending to his emotional support chicken, we’d catch the family actively monitoring him on their phones as the cameras tracked his movement.

Then we got hit with a notice from the Village: remove the chicken coop and take down the ultrasonic pest repellers because they were allegedly a nuisance. We’d never once complained about their constantly barking dog over the last five years—but apparently, they had no issue filing complaints about us. I contacted Animal Control, who told me barking complaints go through the police.

I called the non-emergency line and explained the chronic barking issue. They said someone would follow up, but I never saw a cop come out.

Police Involvement Starts Ramping Up

One day, while my brother was sunbathing in the backyard, his crack was apparently visible on their camera. They called the police. Eventually, he got fed up with being watched and started flipping off their cameras.

Police called, and this time, they seemed to be on the neighbor’s side.

They called the police again—this time, officers came to our door and issued him a disorderly conduct ticket for giving the finger and having his crack exposed in his own backyard. We made a complaint about their cameras, but police said they weren’t illegal. To respond, my brother stapled a sign on a tree in our yard that read “Train Your Dog.” The neighbors called the cops again.

Soon after, we received two citations from the Village. One was for the ultrasonic repellers (which aren’t even banned by ordinance). The police kept showing up.

One day they told us we needed to “get along,” even though we weren’t the ones constantly calling them. The neighbor even accused my brother of breaking into their yard—a claim not supported by their own cameras.

We Add a Camera Too—They Don’t Like It Since their cameras weren’t an issue per the police, I installed one pointing back in their direction.

The next day, they threw up a giant privacy tent—installed with holes, cement, and poles—without contacting JULIE 811 or getting approval from the HOA or Village. Out of respect (and to avoid further drama), I redirected our camera back toward our yard only and enabled AI motion tracking. I emailed the police chief asking for the middle-finger ticket to be dropped.

After a brief “investigation,” they said the ticket would stand. People pointed out that giving the middle finger is protected under the First Amendment, and that same day, a cop showed up. No one answered, but they called my brother and said the ticket was dropped.

