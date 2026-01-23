Fast Food Boss Demanded The Restaurant Be Fully Wiped Down, So An Employee Soaked The Tables And Left Him To Dry It Alone

Fast-food jobs teach patience, but they also teach a little creativity.

After one employee’s manager barked out an over-the-top order to “fully wipe” every table, the employees decided to give him precisely what he asked for.

The result left the dining room completely drenched with water.

Manager said we couldn’t leave until every table was “fully wiped.” So we did. I worked at a fast-food place in high school. Our closing manager was a power-tripping jerk.

The boss had very high standards.

One night, right at closing, he barked at us, “I don’t want to see a single crumb! Every table must be fully wiped before you clock out!” We usually did a quick spray-and-wipe, but he was being especially awful. So, my coworker and I took him at his word.

The employees complied… maliciously.

We got fresh, soaking wet rags and “fully wiped” every single table, chair, and bench seat. We didn’t dry them off. The entire dining area was covered in a thin, uniform layer of water.

You can guess how the boss reacted.

When he came to inspect, he was furious. “They’re all wet!” he yelled. I looked him dead in the eye and said, “You said ‘fully wiped.’ You didn’t say anything about drying them. Not a crumb in sight, sir.” We clocked out and left him to dry the entire restaurant by himself.

These employees only did what they were told.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter is kinda on the boss’ side here.

It would seem everyone in this story overreacted a little.

Why not let the tables just air dry?

This user can’t help but be a little sarcastic.

This manager wanted the tables wiped down, and his employees did exactly that — just not the way he expected.

Maybe next time this boss will choose his words more carefully.

