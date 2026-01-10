Fast Food Employee Watched Their PTO Sit In The System All Year, But When They Actually Requested To Use It, HR Said It Didn’t Exist

Nothing tests employee trust quite like disappearing time off.

One fast food employee watched their PTO stay visible all year — until they asked to use it.

That’s when HR suddenly claimed it didn’t exist at all.

Keep reading for the full story.

HR admitted they forgot to remove my PTO, then took it away when I tried to use it Firstly, I work in fast food. My role at work changed back in early January, but the PTO I had accrued was never removed from the system. I didn’t question it—and it still showed in ADP all year, carried over, and looked valid.

That is, until they actually tried to use it.

This month, I tried to schedule time off. HR emailed back saying I don’t qualify for PTO and that they forgot to remove it. They even asked when my role changed, which didn’t inspire confidence. After that, the PTO policy was unassigned in ADP, so now it shows no balance.

This employee can’t understand what happened.

But it was visible all year, including carryover, until I actually tried to use it. It was also still there all morning after I emailed them about it. I just wanted time off before the end of the year that the system said I had. Is this normal HR behavior or just end-of-year nonsense?

Using PTO that you’ve earned should be a right, not a privilege.

What did Reddit make of this frustrating situation?

It’s important to understand your rights in times like these.

This commenter seems to know exactly what this feels like.

This user doesn’t seem happy with their company’s PTO policy either.

Other companies don’t even offer PTO at all.

It looks like this HR department isn’t on their employee’s side at all.

This is so unfair!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.