Fed Up Husband Got Tired Of Trying To Reconcile With His Unstable Wife, So He Asked Her To Move Out On Christmas Day

Some marriages are not meant to be reconciled.

This man was trying to work on his marriage with his wife, but she’s always changing her mind. So when he got fed up with her wishy-washy attitude, he finally asked her to move out on Christmas Day.

Was he a bit too harsh? Read the full story below and share your opinion.

AITAH for telling my wife she needs to move out on Christmas? So, my wife (32F) and I (34M) have been having a lot of issues this year. We’ve been married for 7 years, and we’ve been talking about divorce recently. We’ve both made mistakes in the marriage. I had finally agreed to divorce, reluctantly, and she was gonna move out. She had applied for an apartment and just needed to wait for a Social Security letter for proof of income. She works part-time and gets SSDI. If she didn’t get the apartment, the plan was for her to move in with her brother. On Monday, I told her I think we really could work out our issues, but it’s cool if she doesn’t want to. We kept talking, and eventually we had an intimate moment and agreed to work it out. We’ve tried to work things out before, and each time she would give up within a few days but this felt different. Everything seemed like it was actually getting better.

She had planned to spend Christmas Eve with her family about an hour away. I worked Christmas Eve and Christmas, so I couldn’t go. But she was supposed to come back on Christmas morning, and we were going to cook Christmas dinner together. On Christmas Eve at night, I texted her that I loved her as I was about to go to sleep. Then she messaged me arguing, saying she’s done trying, she wants a divorce, and she’s in love with someone else. I kind of lost it, I got tired of this back-and-forth thing she’s done quite a few times, and Christmas morning I called her and just told her I need some space. I want her to just move in with her brother, because I can’t wait for her to she find out if she’s approved for that apartment. She’s coming to get some of her stuff tomorrow. I get that she’s been having mental stability problems, but I feel like that was messed up. And I don’t think she was likely to be able to keep her job much longer anyway due to her mental struggles. Also, she was always trying to go through my phone and questioning where I was, even though we were getting divorced, and I just can’t deal with this. I feel like she could’ve at least waited until after the holidays to just completely give up on me like that.

Freedom from a cheating wife is the best Christmas gift.

