Former Bakery Employee Tells Off An Annoying Customer, And When The Customer Complains To The Supervisor They Back The Employee Up

Imagine working in a customer facing position at a cafe, and there’s one particular customer who is really annoying.

If you no longer worked at that cafe but happened to go there as a customer while the annoying customer was there, would you finally tell the customer off, or would you be polite as always?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and he decides to tell the annoying customer off. Let’s see how that goes.

I don’t work here (anymore) lady. Years ago I worked at a cafe/bakery. It was in the fancy area of town, and most customers were yuppies. There was one woman who was a regular who was the absolute worst. Nothing was ever good enough for her. She would demand we sell her bread at day old prices if it was the end of the day, none of her drinks were ever made right you name it she complained about it, but was still there everyday.

He was finally done with that job.

I had just finished my last two weeks after putting in my notice. I had gone in to collect my final paycheque and it was very busy. I stood off to the side waiting for my former co-workers to deal with the rush before my former supervisor could obtain my cheque from the office. Based on my attire it was very obvious that I wasn’t working. I was wearing a sleeveless slayer shirt, and very short shorts. I’m standing off to the side listening to my iPod when a rude customer comes up and starts berating me. She shouts “why aren’t you helping? Can’t you see how busy it is? Take my order!”

He no longer had to be nice.

I pulled one of my earbuds out and simply said “back off” I can’t even begin to tell you how good it felt. I had dealt with her nonsense for the last 2 years with a smile, and finally I had the luxury to tell this woman off. She was shook, you could tell she wasn’t accustomed to people speaking to her like this. She demanded I repeat myself. So I said once more “back off”. She went off. Cut the line and starting screaming at my former supervisor that I had just sworn at her.

The supervisor stepped in.

My supervisor just looked at her and said “he doesn’t work here” She was still going off “yes he does he’s waited on me hundreds of times!” And my supervisor chimes in yeah but he quit last week. She then sputters out “what is he doing here then?”

The supervisor had the perfect comeback.

And my former supervisor says “same thing you are I guess” She continued to flip out for a few minutes but her cries fall upon deaf ears. My supervisor grabbed me my last cheque and congratulated me on my new job, and also telling her off. This was over 10 years ago but I still think of it often. One of the best days of my life.

Seriously, just because someone used to work somewhere doesn’t mean they have to work there forever or that they’re banned from entering that business if they’re a former employee.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

