Former Student Was Told To Repair Football Practice Jerseys By A Rude Coach, So She Sewed Every Head Hole Shut And He Never Asked For Help Again

I REALLY fixed the football jerseys A few days after I (F) graduated from high school (10+ years ago), I was helping my mom in her Family & Consumer Science Classroom. She was a teacher for 30+ years, and through my whole childhood, she was the teacher who was in her classroom until late at night because she had so much stuff to do all the time. That day, the football coach appeared in her doorway to ask if she would fix the practice jerseys for the football team and bake him some cookies.

The Coach would say the joke every time he saw her.

Of course, she said yes to fixing the jerseys and laughed at the cookie request for the Nth time. She then passed the task to me. Mr Coach was also the shop teacher, so I had taken his classes. This is back when “sewing was for girls,” so we were treated terribly by the guys, and the teacher let it happen, even when we had to take the shop class. He would also ask me when my mom would make him cookies. And I mean ALL the time. I heard this request 100+ times. He would say it when I was in his class & my classmates would snicker. He would say this when he saw me in the hallway. It got SO old. He thought he was being funny all the time, but I had just graduated and decided it was time for some payback.

Apparently, he never said anything.

I had a big box of his football practice jerseys that were nothing but shredded chunks of mesh. I fixed them all. It took me more than a week. While I was at it, I sewed all the head holes shut. Then I folded them nicely & stacked them all in the box. I put the box on his desk. I asked my mom later if Mr Coach said anything about fixing the jerseys. She said no. Years later, I asked her if he had ever asked her to fix his practice jerseys again. Also no! I finally confessed to my mom what I did and it was pretty obvious she had no idea. Thinking about it still makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

