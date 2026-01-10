Friends Are Annoyed At How Much She Talks About Being Overweight, But When They Start Ignoring Her, She Claims They’re Bullying Her

Some people really go out of their way to create drama wherever they go. If you had a friend like that, would you stay friends with them or distance yourself?

AITA for ignoring my friend when she starts acting like a victim and implying that we bully her because of her weight? I (22 M) and my friend (20 F) were college students who became friends for about 2 years and we were good friends. It went well for a bit, but she has a habit of insisting on giving me materials like plushies, collectibles, and other things that she wants to give to me and our circle of friends. We tried to decline accepting because we had doubts about accepting, but she kept insisting on giving them to us, saying “I insist, don’t worry about it, it’s on my freewill.”

Days later, she kept telling us that she is self-conscious about her body because she is overweight. We tried to motivate her and give compliments, but she kept saying this for days. Even when we were bonding as friends, she wanted to be the center of attention, talking about being overweight and doing harmful things to herself. She would call and chat with us in the middle of the night, at 2-3 am, and we would try to motivate her, but we also had 7 am classes to attend. Eventually, we decided to ignore her.

When she noticed we were ignoring her, she started a rumor in our college class that we were bullying her because she is overweight. She claimed that she had given us a lot of materials and we didn’t appreciate them, and that we never declined her offers. She even said that we were immature bullies. Which was not true, and now our classmates are looking at us differently. We wanted to confront her about it, but decided not to as she might start another rumor.

Last week, she asked for the materials she had given me back, and I decided to give them back. Afterward, she asked one of my friends how I had reacted to her request, but honestly, it wasn’t a big deal for me, so I just gave them back. I know she was hoping for an overreacting reaction from me to satisfy her need for attention. So, am IATA for ignoring her?

