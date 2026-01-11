Friends Travel Together Throughout Europe, But When They Get A Speeding Ticket, They Disagree About Who Should Pay

If you were on a road trip with some friends and you got a speeding ticket, who should pay the fee? Should the person who was driving pay the whole amount, or should everyone who was in the car pay an equal part of the ticket?

In this story, one man is in this situation after traveling around Europe with some friends. The friend who was driving doesn’t think he should have to pay the whole ticket.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for asking my friend to pay a speeding fine from when he was driving Me (24M) and 2 friends hired a campervan, in my name, in Europe and did a road trip around Europe. Friend A did most the driving, with me doing the second most and friend B barely doing any. I made a log of when I was driving, as I had a feeling friend A would get caught speeding as he often does. Pretty much, a few weeks after the trip I get an email from the rental company saying there was a €220 speeding fine due to being caught speeding in the Netherlands, with a date and location.

He thought his friend would pay him back.

I checked the log and confirmed it was friend A driving. As the rental booking was in my name, I paid it off straight away and thought friend A would be good to just pay me later. I told both friends about it straight away and asked friend A to send the money when possible. He said he was in a tough financial position and in between jobs. So I said it wasn’t a problem and he couldn’t pay me back when he was in a better position.

They disagree about who should pay.

3 months later, I reminded him and asked to send some over and even gave an option to just pay €50 a month if it’s easier. To which he responded that he doesn’t understand why he has to pay the full fine when there was 3 of us on the trip and he should only pay 1/3 and that he’s in a rough financial situation, even though he has a job and has done for the past 2 months. Me and friend B said we both don’t want to pay a 1/3 of the fine each, seen as we weren’t driving and weren’t in control of the car, so why should we have to pay a part of the fine when we weren’t the ones speeding.

Friend A sounds pretty annoying.

Friend A has sent 1/3 of the fine over and has said he can’t believe I’m ’penny-pinching after all the years of friendship’. I’ve always been a good friend to him but surely it’s not outrageous to ask him to pay a speeding fine when he was the one driving.

I don’t think I’d go on a trip with Friend A again, or at least don’t let him drive.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks the friend who was driving should pay.

Another person shares their opinion.

Here’s another vote for the person who was driving paying the ticket.

This is good advice.

This could be the end of their friendship.

