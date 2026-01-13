Friendsgiving Is A Hit With His Friends And Family, But When A Loose Acquaintance Threatens To Make It All About Him, He Takes A Stand

For many people they’re a once-in-a-lifetime experience, which is why proposals are frequently viewed as very special and meticulously planned as such.

AITA for not wanting a guy I barely know to propose at my Friendsgiving? I am a 31-year-old man, and I host a Friendsgiving/Thanksgiving dinner every year before actual Thanksgiving. Family and close friends come over, we do the traditional feast, games, activities… pretty normal stuff. Last year we invited a friend, who we’ll call Jackie. We’ve played games with her online for years, but only met her in person this past March.

She brought her new partner, “Mike” (30, male) with her. None of us really liked him, mostly because he insists on bringing up politics in literally any conversation, but he seemed like a decent enough guy otherwise. For context, Jackie and Mike had only been dating for about a month we met him, so a very new relationship. We invited Jackie to Friendsgiving this year, and we’re told Mike wouldn’t make it due to work. Cool. No big deal. Until tonight.

I get a text from Mike. Not Jackie… MIKE! He said he can actually come to Friendsgiving after all, but he doesn’t want Jackie to know. Then he told me he’d arrive around 6pm and that we need to be ready to take a “bunch of pictures” because this crazy dude wanted to propose to Jackie at my Friendsgiving.

Here’s the thing: even though we’ve known Jackie for years, we don’t know her super well personally. We rarely talked about our real lives while gaming. Only in the past ten months has she become more involved in the friend group outside of talking about League of Legends. We don’t know much about her relationship with Mike. I don’t even know if they live together. And again, I have met this man ONE TIME in my entire life.

What really gets me is that he’s already taken the day off work, bought the ring, made a whole plan – and he didn’t consult me, he basically just told me, “This is what I’m doing at your Friendsgiving, are you cool with that?” Like it’s a done deal. A week and a half before Friendsgiving! Friendsgiving is usually for my immediate family because on actual Thanksgiving I go to my fiancé’s family’s house. So it feels really weird to have a guy I barely know propose at my house to a friend I care about buy don’t know in terms of their personal/romantic life. I don’t know if she even wants to get married. I don’t know if this kind of rushed, half-baked proposal is something she’d appreciate. Not only that, but I really don’t want to be complicit in a potentially disastrous moment.

I want to tell him no. But I also feel bad because Jackie doesn’t have many friends in this state, and her family lives across the country. I get why Mike thinks this is the perfect setting. There’s people she knows, a big gathering – but I think he wildly misunderstands how close we all are and is putting me in a super uncomfortable position. Would I be the bad guy if I told Mike he can’t propose at my Friendsgiving? AITA?

It’s up to Jackie to decide whether or not she says yes to the proposal, but one thing is clear: her future (possible) fiancé has either misread the friendship or is totally clueless when it comes to this sort of thing.

Or, potentially, these guys really are Jackie’s closest friends in the immediate area, and this guy is underestimating how much her gaming buddies actually mean to her.

Either way, it’s an awkward situation, and it’s totally understandable that he’s not comfortable with it at all.

