Gas Company Contractor Had A Really Fast Crew, But When His Manager Asked Him To Slow Down So His Guys Wouldn’t Look Bad, He Had Another Plan

Things were different back then, but some things don’t change.

Today’s story is another example of how sometimes doing more makes coworkers feel threatened.

Let’s read the whole story and see what people are saying.

way back in the 80s I got a job as a contractor for a department within British gas, replacing all the field marker posts at hedgerows and road crossings that showed the direction of the high-pressure pipelines. A really easy job to do.

Too easy, in their opinion.

After the first week the manager pops out to see us and complains that we are going too fast and making his guys look bad because we are doing 3 times what they usually do. He asked us to slow down. So for the next 4 years we worked two days for them and then used their van and tools to go do side jobs for various people. Well, we earned almost 3 times what they were paying us, just so the direct labour guys didn’t look bad.

Why not take advantage of an unfair situation?

