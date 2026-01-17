Girlfriend Asks Boyfriend To Stay Cloase After He Disappeared At The Movie Theater, But He Blames Her For “Not Seeing Him” Instead

A simple movie night turned into an accidental game of hide-and-seek when this girlfriend walked out of the restroom and…no boyfriend in sight.

No phone, no keys, no idea where he’d gone, just her circling the theater like a lost Roomba. And when she finally found him? He acted like she was the problem.

Read on for the story.

AITA my boyfriend didn’t see me Yesterday we went to go see a movie. I had forgotten my phone, and communicated that to my boyfriend on the drive there. He asked me if I would be okay without it, and I said yes. After the movie I told him I had to use the restroom. When I got out, I walked outside (he usually waits out by the entrance. But he wasn’t there. I waited a few minutes, but I couldn’t call him, and he had the car key. I tried walking to the car, but he wasn’t there. I went back in and checked near the men’s restroom, but nothing.

The worst.

After about ten minutes I got pretty upset. I tried to keep myself in view of the theater while I walked around it, but he wasn’t anywhere. Some strangers even offered to get me an Uber. Finally I went in and checked one more time, and he was sitting on a couch looking at his phone. I told him I’d been looking for him. I wasn’t blaming about it, but he got super defensive and told me it was my fault for not seeing him and I had no reason to be upset. He kept saying “I don’t understand why you’re so upset” on the car ride back.

He DOESN’T?

When I tried to tell him that I wanted us to “be more in sync with each other” (especially since we’re going on a trip out of the country soon) he scoffed and said, “do I need to tell you where I’m going to be whenever we are separate?” Which felt unfair- I didn’t have my phone. Plus, what if something happens to me? How long would it take him to notice? Am I overreacting? I feel kind of angry now and still hurt.

Redditors couldn’t quite agree on this one.

Looks like the real plot twist wasn’t in the movie…it was her boyfriend vanishing during the credits roll.

