Girlfriend Thinks She Ruined A Memorable Moment When She Fell During Her Boyfriend’s Marriage Proposal

Every marriage proposal is special in its own way and this is one that this TikTokker and her soon-to-be-husband will never forget!

Her name is Anna and showed viewers what happened when her boyfriend unexpectedly popped the big question when they were out taking a hike.

Anna and her boyfriend were walking up a hill in a beautiful setting.

Her boyfriend paused and let her get a little ways ahead of him before he got down on one knee.

Anna jumped in the air and, when she turned around, she immediately fell down because she realized that her man was on one knee with a ring in his hand.

Anna realized what was going on and said, “Are you kidding me?”

Her boyfriend started laughing and, when Anna stood up to hug him, she fell over again.

The couple then kissed and we presume that they’ll live happily ever after!

The text overlay on the video reads, “Me ruining one of the most memorable moments of my life.”

In the caption, Anna wrote, “Safe to say he literally caught me off guard.”

Check out the video.

@applesnbananas safe to say he literally caught me off guard 😅💍 ♬ original sound – Annuhhh

This is what true love looks like, people!

