Grad Student Tried Reconnecting With An Old Friend Who Ignored His Messages For Months, So When She Later Asked Him For Photos From A Comedy Show, He Left Her On Read

It’s always funny how some people only remember you when they want something.

So, what would you do if someone kept brushing you off every time you tried to reconnect, only to reach out the moment you had something they wanted?

Do you share in hopes that things will change? Or would you give her a taste of her own medicine?

In the following story, one grad student finds themselves in this predicament and decides to return the same energy.

Here’s what happened.

Oops I forgot to reply too There’s this junior from my undergrad who came to the US for grad school right after college. I stayed back in India to work for a few years and ended up at the same university a year after her. Back in India, we were on the same table tennis team and had a good rapport. Always kept it respectful, never crossed any boundaries. When I get to the US, I randomly meet her in the cafeteria. She’s all, “Hey, let’s play TT sometime!” We exchanged numbers, all good. I texted her a few days later. Radio silence. Months go by. In January 2024, I bumped into her again on campus. I casually mention I’d texted her, and she goes, “Oh yeah, I forgot to reply, and then I saw it way too late, so I thought it’d be weird to reply now.” I’m like, “Okay, sure.”

Suddenly, she wanted to act all chummy.

A few months later, I tried again. This time, she actually replies, suggests a day to play, then cancels at the last minute. Still being chill about it. Fast forward to summer 2025. I’m at this comedy show (you know the one with all the engineer jokes). She’s there too, sitting somewhere in the back while I’ve got these amazing front row seats. I’m clicking pictures with the comedians, getting great shots of the whole show. But here’s the kicker. When I post all these fire pics on Instagram, she replies to my story with “can you share the pics 😂” Bruhhh. The audacity. I left her on seen. Guess it’s too late to reply now ******. Funny how that works out.

