Grieving Young Man Is Tired Of Meeting His Dad’s New Girlfriends, But Isn’t Sure How To Manage His Feelings Without Offending The Latest One

Losing a parent is so hard even as an adult. There is so much to get used to! Even more so in this story.

Check out why this grieving man doesn’t want to be a part of his dad’s new girlfriend’s life.

AITA for not wanting to get to know my dad’s new girlfriend? My parents divorced when I was 7 because of my dad’s infidelity. my dad cannot function if he’s not seeing someone, I genuinely cannot remember an extended period of time where he hasn’t been seeing someone. I met probably 10 girlfriends before he married my first step mom, who he quickly divorced.

So his patience has worn super thin.

My dad then met my second stepmom. she became my mom in almost every way and we were very close. She was diagnosed with a terminal illness in 2020 and passed away in November 2024. Now my dad started dating in January 2025 and locked down a new girlfriend by April. We’re meeting her in a few weeks and I just… don’t care? I’m almost 30 so I’m not doing any “YOU’RE NOT MY MOM” stuff, but I just feel so apathetic towards her. It’s not specific to this woman. I’m just not interested in meeting yet another girlfriend.

But it’s not personal.

I don’t want another step mom, I don’t want to meet more step siblings, I don’t want to be in yet another wedding of my dad’s. I’m of course not going to be rude to her or anything remotely close, but I do tend to be really bad at hiding my emotions. I’m worried that I’m going to seem rude or mean when I don’t intend to be. I’m obviously still grieving my mom (second step mom) pretty hard. I was really angry at him for dating again so quickly as well. I feel like a jerk for feeling this way but I really can’t get myself to stop.

Here is what folks are saying.

No! He’s grieving, too.

Interesting perspective.

This is what I would do.

I like this advice. We all grieve differently and need to make sure family understands that.

It sounds like this person may benefit from grief counseling.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.