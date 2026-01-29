Guy Was Asked To Pick Up His Friend’s Girlfriend, But He Was Already Winding Down To Go To Sleep

Sometimes, helping out a friend can be so hard.

This man was winding down after work when his friend called to ask him to pick up his girlfriend from tennis class. He refused because he didn’t think it was necessary. So arguments ensued, and relationships were tested.

Read below for the full story.

AITA for not picking up my friend’s girlfriend after her tennis class? I have a strict rule in my life: after I put my work clothes in the laundry basket, take a shower, and put on my sweat clothes, my day is over. It means I won’t leave the house again until the next day, when I put my work clothes on again in the morning. I generally dine around 6:00 p.m. and take a shower by 7:00 p.m., so 7:00 p.m. is usually when my day ends. All of my friends know this. However, sometimes in cases of emergency, I will put my work clothes back on and leave my home, or even leave my home in my sweat clothes if there isn’t enough time. I absolutely hate going outside in sweat clothes, but I still do it when absolutely necessary. Last Thursday, shortly after 7:00 p.m., my friend phoned me. He asked me to pick up his girlfriend at 8:00 p.m. from her tennis class and drive her home. I asked him why he couldn’t do it himself. He said he had promised her the day before that he would drive her home, but his boss decided to force him to stay longer at work (probably because he got caught slacking off on duty again).

This man adamantly refused his friend’s request.

I told him I was already in my sweat clothes, but he still insisted. I refused, since that didn’t seem like an emergency to me. At almost 11:00 p.m., he knocked on my door to tell me his girlfriend had to wait for two hours until he managed to leave work and pick her up. I asked him why she didn’t call an Uber. He said she doesn’t have the Uber app, but to me that seems like her problem, not mine. He and his girlfriend had a big argument, but they didn’t break up. Maybe if she had broken a leg or something, I would consider it an emergency. But waiting for two hours on a rainless, mild summer evening is nothing (I live in the Southern Hemisphere, so it’s summer here). The weather last Thursday evening was mild, around 16°C. I remember it very well. When I was a kid, I would often wait up to two hours after school for my father to pick me up. Sometimes the temperature was under 0°C. Sometimes I had to stand in cold rain, snow, and wind.

The boyfriend could have handled that a little better.

