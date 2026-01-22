Have Trouble Falling Asleep? This Military Sleep Technique Allows You To Drift Off In Two Minutes Or Less, Even In High-Stress Environments.

If you are one of the millions of people who have trouble falling asleep, you know just how frustrating it can be. How would your life change if you found a way to fall asleep within two minutes of laying down?

Well, that is what many people claim you can do if you learn a technique that was apparently developed by the military to help pilots to sleep when they can, even in high-stress environments. The technique was made popular by Justin Agustin, who is a fitness influencer on TikTok.

He walks his followers through the following steps, which honestly, seem very easy.

“Start by relaxing the muscles in your forehead. Relax your eyes, your cheeks, your jaw and focus on your breathing. Now go down to your neck and your shoulders. Make sure your shoulders are not tensed up. Drop them as low as you can and keep your arms loose by your side, including your hands and fingers. Imagine this warm sensation going from your head all the way down to your fingertips. Now, take a deep breath and slowly exhale, relaxing your chest, your stomach, down to your thighs, knees, legs and feet.”

He goes on to talk about imagining the warm sensation going from your heart into your toes, and keeping your mind clear.

All of this seems to easy and too good to be true, but according to an article published on Medium, it really seems to work. The article talks about why it was developed:

“The U.S. Navy Pre-Flight School developed a scientific method to fall asleep day or night, in any conditions, in under two minutes. After six weeks of practice, 96 percent of pilots could fall asleep in two minutes or less. Even after drinking coffee, with machine gunfire being played in the background.”

On the one hand, it seems too good to be true. On the other, it makes sense that the military would develop a technique like this.

Soldiers, pilots, and other people often go on long missions, and a lack of sleep can mean a lack of concentration or slow response times. Those things can mean being unable to survive the mission in many cases, so teaching them to sleep when they can, while on auto pilot during the long flight to a mission, for example, could be life-saving.

It does take a few weeks to practice and perfect, but if it really does work, it could help millions of people to dramatically improve their life.

So, give it a try, what do you have to lose?

