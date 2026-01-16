Hearing-Impaired Driver Was Pulled Over For A Rolling Stop, But Then The Officer Asked To Communicate Without His “Earphones”

Police stops can get awkward fast.

This man got pulled over by a police officer, who accused him of not making a full stop.

The situation even got tense when the officer demanded that he remove his “earphones.”

They were hearing aids. And when he removed them, their communication even got more confusing.

Take off my earphones while you’re speaking to me? Sure, no problem officer. This happened this morning. Even though I made a complete and full stop at a four-way stop, I got pulled over by a police vehicle. Lights were flashing and the works. I turned my dash cam around to face me and whoever went in front of the driver-side window.

I rolled it down and asked, “What seems to be the problem, officer?” The officer looked at me the way one would look at a sticky piece of gum stuck to the bottom of a shoe. “You didn’t make a complete stop,” he said. I adjusted one of my hearing aids, since I lost part of my hearing from being a touring session musician.

Before I could speak, he firmly ordered, “Sir, take off your earphones when I’m talking to you!” I took both hearing aids off and looked at him. I can read lips a little, but we were both masked so I couldn’t understand what he was saying. I communicated in sign language while speaking verbally: “I’m deaf and I didn’t understand what you just said. Can you communicate to me in ASL, please?”

He pointed at my hearing aids, which look like Apple AirPods. He motioned me to put them back on. I responded, “Yes, officer. Without those, I can only communicate in ASL. Please instruct me in ASL and I will be compliant in every possible way.”

He looked at the dash cam that was pointed squarely at us and mumbled, “Oh, for god’s sake.” He then motioned for me to go, giving me two thumbs up. Needless to say, I rolled up the window and drove away as fast as legally allowed. I couldn’t wipe the smile off my face all day.

Sometimes, the loudest comeback is total silence.

