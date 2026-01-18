January 18, 2026 at 12:15 pm

Her Boss Replaced The Experienced Bookkeeper With An Inexperienced Relative, So Employees Had To Clean Up The Mess Without Any Apologies

Two office workers seriously talking to each other

Nepotism can create chaos in the workplace.

This woman works in a company whose boss hired a family member as a bookkeeper.

The new “bookkeeper” had no accounting background or experience.

Imagine the mess! Check the full story below to find out more.

Boss hired his buddy’s cousin as our bookkeeper

Our boss decided to replace our actual bookkeeper with his buddy’s cousin.

Because, as per his words, “She’s good with numbers” and, “It’ll save us money.”

She has zero accounting background, like literally none.

She used to run a candle Etsy shop, and that’s pretty much the extent of her experience.

This employee witnessed how accounting and payroll slowly crumbled in their office.

Within a month, all of the invoices started going unpaid.

And vendors were emailing us nonstop.

The payroll got messed up twice.

Because she didn’t realize contractors and employees get processed differently.

She thinks nepotism is a bad idea!

Yesterday, she asked me what a journal entry was. That’s crazy!

The worst part is our boss keeps doubling down because admitting he made a bad call would crush his ego.

Meanwhile, everyone else is stuck cleaning up the fallout while she keeps smiling and saying she’s figuring it out.

Screw nepotism.

Just because they’re family doesn’t mean they belong in your workplace!

