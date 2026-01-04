Employee Said No When Her Coworker Asked For Her Personal Phone Number, But Now He’s Getting Other Employees To Give Her A Hard Time

When you start a new job, you have to take the time to get to know all the people you’ll be working with.

What would you do if one of your coworkers asked for your personal phone number, and when you don’t give it, they get upset?

That is what happened to the new worker in this story, and now all her coworkers are giving her a hard time about it, making the work environment toxic.

My coworker got offended because I wouldn’t give him my phone number I’m new at my job and there’s this coworker who’s a little too intense.

Sometimes that is fine.

During my second week he asked for my personal number “so we can chat outside work”. I politely said I don’t give out my number unless it’s actually work-related.

People like this are idiots. And it shows she made the right decision.

Apparently, that hurt his ego, because the next day he was passive-aggressive, making comments about “team players” and acting cold. Later I heard he told people I’m “stuck-up” and “don’t trust the team.”

This whole team seems toxic.

Even my supervisor made a joke about me being “protective of my number.” I didn’t expect this much drama from a basic boundary.

This is very unfortunate.

Why do some workplaces act like they own your entire personal life?

People are very entitled to things like this these days, and it is unfortunate. Having personal boundaries is a good thing.

