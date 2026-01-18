Her Family Was Very Critical Of Her When They Visited For The Holidays, So She Got Tired Of It And Left To Stay With Her Brother

When family comes to visit for the holidays, you can often expect that there will be a little bit of drama, but sometimes it gets excessive.

What would you do if your aunt kept questioning your education choices and criticizing your culture?

That is what happened to the young woman in this story, so she decided to leave and spend the day with her brother, which caused her family to be upset.

AITA for going to my brother’s house while my family was over. For some context I, (17F), live with my mother and my father, but am currently in the process of finding an apartment.

It is sad when families aren’t speaking to each other.

My brother (27M) has been no-contact with our parents for 2 years now and lives with his fiance (27F) and 2 kids (10F and 2F). This weekend some of my extended family came over (they live 5 hrs away) including my aunt, uncle, and cousin (17M).

That can be fun.

During this visit they all decided they wanted to go fishing. I’m not particular to fishing, but I have my fishing license so I didn’t complain. In the car on the way to the lake my aunt kept making comments about my choice of degree.

That is a good degree. What is the problem?

I am in my 2nd year of college, pursuing a Bachelors in Biology, and hope to go to medical school one day. She kept saying things like “Your degree is useless”, “No one will hire you with that degree”, “You should get xxx degree instead”, etc.

I’m really confused by her family’s advice.

These were all comments I had already heard from my parents, so I wasn’t surprised by them, but after a while I was growing a bit tired of having my education and major consistently insulted. She was also making comments about how “American culture is so different” and that “their idea of family is very different and I don’t like it”.

Family can be very critical sometimes.

This was an obvious jab at my brother because he had gotten with an American woman then cut off our parents for being narcissist’s. After a whole day of this I come home to my mother, who ends up bringing up a fight from 2 days ago to get a rise out of me.

They are driving her away like they did her brother.

So, after all this I call my brother and ask him if I could come over because I needed to refresh and clear my head. My aunt becomes insulted when she hears I’m leaving, saying things like “We’re only here for the day”, “I’m gonna take it personally if you leave”, “Are you really gonna leave your cousin alone” “Are you kidding me”.

She was being nice about it.

Keep in mind, I asked my cousin if he wanted to come with me and he said no, and that I should just go by myself. I ended up going and hanging out with my brother and his family, but I couldn’t shake my aunt’s words while I was there.

You don’t have to stay around people who are overly critical of you.

I know that they were only there for the day, but I was so tired of hearing all the bs from them. So I wanna know: ATIA?

I don’t think so. It sounds like she was polite the whole time, but just decided that she had had enough.

Read on to see what the people in the comments say about it.

She already spent a lot of time with the Aunt.

Who would want to hang out with a person like her aunt?

Sometimes you have to avoid people.

Biology degrees are great.

This person says to protect your peace.

Nothing wrong with avoiding people who are rude.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.