Grandma Stole Her Granddaughter’s Prized Possessions And Then Gave Away The Heirloom She Wanted, So She Wants To Go No Contact With Her

Being related to someone doesn’t mean that they will treat you right.

It also doesn’t mean they will never treat you terribly.

Check out why this woman is done with her grandma.

WIBTAH if I cut my grandma out after she gave away a family heirloom to punish me? My grandma and I have always had a complicated relationship as my aunt is the golden child and my dad and I were pushed aside. I am the only grandkid and my aunt despises children. Growing up my grandma was too busy doing stuff for my aunt to go to a lot of my events or spend time with me outside of church.

Then her aunt’s woes spark disturbing behavior.

When I was in elementary school my aunt divorced her husband and started doing hard drugs. This ended up being a family problem as my grandma literally came into our home with a key my dad gave her and stole a bunch of stuff in order to give her money for drugs I guess? She took all of my dolls, I had about 30 G1 Monster High Dolls and a bunch of (now) hard to get Barbies from my late grandpa that she knew were everything to me. I did go to church with her from age 3 up to this point where I didn’t want to be around her anymore. I had stuck with it because we went with my great grandma who I adored, but she passed away just before the stealing incident.

It looked like the relationship would improve.

My grandma and I stopped regularly seeing each other until a couple years ago where we have been talking more and I’ve tried to rebuild a connection. She calls me a lot and wants me to take her places, which ends up being exhausting. I had to help her take her dog to the vet recently and he totally crashed out and pretty much attacked her and the vet so I have hesitated to be involved. She also got mad because he “only listens to country music” so because I played pop he must’ve been infuriated. This week her dog needed to go back to the vet and I couldn’t because I was sick. She seemed mad that I wouldn’t push through to help her. She called my mom multiple times trying to get me to, but everyone agreed I was too sick to go deal with it.

But this despicable act changed that.

Which brings us to today, where I found out she decided to give my great grandma’s fur coat to Goodwill because she was going to use it to “pay” me but I “didn’t care enough” to get it. Literally she called me just to laugh about it and I hung up. This woman has put me and my family through so much. My great grandma promised it would go to me someday because I always thought it was so pretty, but I was a kid so my grandma took it when she passed. I have asked her for it before and she requested to keep it while she was alive since it was her mom’s. Only to give it away randomly because she’s mad I didn’t take her out while sick??? And clearly she was well enough to drive to Goodwill to “punish” me.

She knows going “no contact” will not be easy.

I called my husband at work crying because I was so hurt. My parents and my spouse don’t care for her and will 100% back this decision, but I’m wondering if I’m being a jerk if I just never speak to her again? She’s my only living grandparent and I’ve always worried I would miss her when she’s gone if I didn’t try, but I don’t even want to look at her face now and I just feel disgusted.

Here is what folks are saying.

Good questions.

I agree. Not redeemable.

She’s a narcissist.

I feel sad that she doesn’t know if this is the best decision.

SO happy and free!

I wonder if she’ll dance on her grandmother’s grave.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.