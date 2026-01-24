Her Husband Was Taking Change Out Of The Kid’s Piggy Banks, But When She Called Him Out On It, He Threw A Tantrum And Walked Away

Kids often love finding change when they are out, or even throughout the house, and saving it up to buy something they want.

What would you do if you found that your husband was taking the change out of the kid’s piggy banks and using it for himself?

That is what the wife in this story witnessed, so she called him out on it, and he threw a tantrum and walked away.

AITAH for pointing out that my s/o takes all my kids change. I am 32(f) and my s/o is 30(m). We have been together for 11 years now and have 4 kids together.

We have a rule in the house that if my kids find change anywhere besides my bedroom and bathroom, they can put it in their piggy jars. At one point, one of my children had over $40 that we changed out, and they got to buy what they wanted.

Why would he do that?

Here lately my s/o has been taking change out of their harsh for him to use on things like drinks and what not. He has a small jar he was using to keep his own change in.

This is very weird behavior.

He asked me to change it out today and while he did that, he took the very little our kids had in the jars and put it into his own. I told him that he should just throw the other jars away since technically they are always empty it seems.

The kids should stop picking it up if they can’t keep it.

He asked me why since it helps keep change off the floor because my kids love to save the change. I told him what is the use when it’s not saving them anything since he keeps taking the change.

It seems he doesn’t like being called out on his bad behavior.

He poured all the change in his jar back to the other jars and walked out the door for work upset. So, am I wrong for pointing that out? I’ve come here for some clarity since my mind is telling me I did something to feel guilty about and I’ve learned not to trust that all the time. AITA?

No, unless he has a good reason for taking the money from the kids, he really shouldn’t be doing it. He knows he is in the wrong and doesn’t like that she called him out.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This commenter is telling it like it is.

What kind of person steals from their own kids.

He knew he was doing something wrong.

This commenter isn’t wrong.

The kids would have caught on.

He is stealing from his own children.

