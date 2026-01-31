Her Mother-In-Law Spoils Her Kids For Christmas, But She Still Doesn’t Think She Deserves A Christmas Gift

Buying gifts for your in-laws is rarely fun, and it’s certainly never easy.

What would you do if your MIL spoiled your kids for Christmas, but still expected something in return? One mom recently shared her dilemma about this on Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

WIBTA if I didn’t get my MIL a Christmas gift?

Let me preface this to say, we have 3 kids, almost 4, and most of the gifts from her go to our kids or my husband, not me.

Our relationship hasn’t always been the best, but she always spoils the kids for Christmas (easily $300 per kid).

My gifts are usually looped in with the kids gifts (season passes to theme parks, museums, etc.)

Nothing really for just me.

Which don’t get me wrong, I’m fine with, it’s a little messed up IMO, but I don’t need anything really.

She always asks me what the kids want/need for Christmas but never actually listens to what I tell her.

She always just goes off and gets what she wants for them anyway.

I am getting a small (less than $30) gift for my 2 sisters-in-law and my husband is getting a gift within the same budget for his 2 brothers.

I have gotten her gifts in the past, but nothing that she’s ever been super excited about because she’s super hard to buy for.

She’s a very sentimental person, so I was thinking of having the kids make salt dough ornaments and paint them and give them to her for her tree.

Personally, I think that’s a great gift that she would love over anything else, but my husband thinks I should buy her something within the $30 limit as well.

I didn’t really want to do anything, but the fact that she’s spending so much on the kids makes me feel guilty.

WIBTA if I didn’t get her anything specifically from me and my husband?

Or are the gifts from the kids fine?

Hmm the politics of Christmas gifts can be tricky. Let’s see how Reddit weighed in.

Family drama is the gift that keeps on giving.

