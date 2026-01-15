His Brother Refused To Reveal His Grades, So He Decided To Check Himself And It Caused Tension In The Family

Siblings can be competitive, especially over schoolwork.

This student and his brother have a history of sharing grades with each other.

Recently, he asked his brother what he got, but his brother refused to tell him.

So, he decided to check his brother’s grades himself, which upsets his brother and their mother.

Was he wrong to take a peek? Check out the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for logging into my brothers grades? My brother and I have always been open about grades. He’s always been asking what my grades are. So recently, he asked me my grades, and I told him. Then, I asked him back, and he shrugged and walked away. Jerk move, but he’s usually like that.

This student has always shared his grades with his brother.

Anyways, I thought he just did badly, but this has been continuing. You might ask, “Why haven’t you stopped telling him?” Well, he has told me once about his grade. And I thought he might’ve just done badly on the assignment.

He asked his brother what grade he got, but he was dismissed.

So today, we got the results from our history test, and he said he would tell me actually. I told him my grade when mine got put in the grade book. But when I asked him, he just shrugged and walked away. To be clear, my brother is not a great brother for school. He thinks everyone is his competition at this point. He’s been pretty cutthroat, and I’m pretty sure he’s tried to throw me off.

He looked at his brother’s grades online.

Anyways, after he denied telling me his grade, I said, “I could look at your grades right now.” He denied that I could, and I literally did right in front of him. He took a photo, but I did log into the grade book. I saw a look at his grades, which, in fact, were not bad.

Now, their mother is mad at him.

My mother, who takes my brother’s side, is very mad at me. This is ironic because she didn’t seem to have a problem with my brother being a hypocrite. I forgot all of them, and I wasn’t going to do anything with them. But now he’s upset, and I do feel bad. I know it was a bad thing, but do you think what I did majorly outweighs his?

Like salary, grades are not meant to be shared and compared.

