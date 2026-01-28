His Girlfriend Gave This Man’s Streaming Passwords To Her Friends Before Asking Him, And She Got Hostile When He Confronted Her

Some relationships aren’t meant to last.

AITAH for not allowing my gf’s friends onto our subscription services? My girlfriend and I have been together for almost 6 months and recently I decided to pay for all of the major streaming services for us to use. A week later, I logged onto Netflix to see that there were three new profiles. They’re my girlfriend’s friends. Before asking her what’s going on, I checked the other services, and they’re on everything (Netflix, Prime, YouTube, Spotify, Disney+, and you get the point). I called her with an understanding tone, and she said she gave them the password to almost everything because they’re good friends of hers. I haven’t even met two of the three people she gave the passwords to.

I told her I just wished she had asked me first, or maybe we should have spoken about it before, maybe even introduce me to these friends if they’re close enough to share this stuff with. But then she suddenly got hostile. She said I’m being “a controlling jerk over something as dumb as streaming services.” The hostility went on for about ten minutes, and I ended it by saying that we need to communicate more and that I’m going to be kicking her friends off everything. AITAH for this? Should I perhaps have just left it? There was nothing between us before this either, it was very sudden.

