His Manager Said He’s Not A Team Player And Could Be Fired, But He’s Confused Because He Thinks He’s A Great Worker

this has been irking me, got a verbal warning for not “Being a Team Player” So, I started a new job about three months ago. So far, i’ve been liking it alot. Its alot more hours then my previous job and i feel like i have a way to actually accumulate currency at a standard rate- rather then working maybe, at max, 10-12 Hours a week. I’ve been working around standard 25~ Hours, with my next few weeks due to the insane amounts of problems coming up where i work being 32.

The job in specific is online orders and dispensing them at a large corporate supermarket. Generally, i do as im asked when im asked. I’ve been working the same as everyone else- keeping my head down and just doing what im told. until, a few days ago when something came up. About halfway through my Shift i was called into a managers office. I go there when i hear the call, and kinda just sit. I get a lecture about “Being a team player” and the importance of being one, and was told that i was not being one. She gave a few specific examples that has my brain racked.

Basically, it was about doing returns. and the reason this confused me was that I had been doing returns, quite a bit. The issue was I didn’t have a work phone yet and did not shop at this local food market. So i wasn’t certain on locations and felt i wouldn’t get what i was asked, done on time. So, i tried not to do them every single time i worked since i felt like, if i did, it would end up not working. The other example was that i was “Picking and choosing” on what i worked. Which… just felt like a lie? I had been, to my knowledge, going top to bottom on orders as fast and as quickly as i could, like a colm.

It has me somewhat paranoid that someone reported me, for basically nothing? I’m unsure what to think right now but i’ve been kinda worried on this. Or that i haven’t been doing well. The manager told me if I don’t do as i am told, I will receive a write up. Besides that, from what i can tell, the other people i work with don’t have anything problematic about how i do my job, and that generally i “Do it well”.

