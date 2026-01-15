His Mom Disrespected His Elderly Aunt, And Now He Says It’s Time To Officially Cut Her Out Of His Life
AITA for ignoring my mom after she insulted our elderly aunt who raised us
I am a 29 year old male and my mom is 60. We have never had a good relationship.
For lack of a better term, my mom has always been an incredibly bitter person. I know it might sound exaggerated, but she genuinely seems to dislike happiness.
Growing up, she would step in the way of anything that brought me even a small amount of joy.
As I got older I realized I did not have to tolerate that behavior forever, so I moved about 3000 miles away. I only see her maybe once every four years.
Being away from her has allowed me to actually build a happy life for once.
Recently she has been spiraling again. This usually happens every so often, but this time she crossed a line for me.
She has been cursing out random relatives and she even went after my great aunt. This aunt is the woman who basically raised us and is the matriarch of our entire family.
She is 80, a widow, and lost both of her twins in a car accident years ago. She is one of the kindest people alive and has never done anything to hurt anyone. She is also extremely lonely since her children died.
My mom decided to chew her out over something that never even happened.
She made up a whole story in her head, which is something she has done our entire lives. My aunt tried to explain but my mom just blew up on her.
After that I stopped talking to my mom. It has been about a month and a half. I feel like she has finally gone way too far.
Disrespecting an elderly woman who supported our whole family through some of our darkest times is not something I can brush off.
I cannot look past this one and pretend everything is fine.
Now some relatives are saying I should at least call my mom because she is “still my mom,” but I do not see why biology means I have to accept cruelty forever.
AITA for ignoring her and taking my aunt’s side?
Here’s what Reddit users had to say…
This person is in full support.
Others pointed out some serious issues with the aunt’s mental wellness.
This person suggests being direct with the mom.
While this person says to get out as fast as he can!
Some people will never change. It’s best to protect yourself from a clearly toxic person
