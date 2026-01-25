His Roommate Has Obnoxious Habits, But He’s Too Scared To Say Anything To Him

Adjusting to dorm life is already a challenge, having a difficult roommate is a whole other story.

What would you do if your new roommate had some bad habits that kept you up at night? One guy recently searched for tactics to help his situation on Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

WIBTA If I asked my roommate to turn off his music?

I’m (M19) a college student living in a single-room dorm with my roommate (M21).

We get along fine, but the last couple of months I’ve been having trouble sleeping because of some of his behavior.

The quintessential roommate dilemma.

For context, most nights he’s gone until around 3 in the morning, and sometimes he wakes me up when he comes back when the door closes.

I am aware that there is nothing I can do about the door, and it isn’t my place to keep him from doing whatever he’s doing.

Doesn’t make it less annoying.

However, when he comes back (or around midnight when he doesn’t go out), he listens to music in his bed, around 10 feet away from mine.

His choice of genre includes incredibly sharp notes (I think it’s trap), which wakes me up more often than not.

Usually he does this until around 4:30 am before shutting it off, at which point I can fall back asleep.

Falling asleep to trap music is a new one.

I want to be an understanding roommate.

I know that he has just as much of a claim to exist comfortably in the room as I do, and I can mitigate the sound by listening to white noise through my headphones, and there’s also unknown factors.

Oh?

I’m on my phone when he does this to pass the time because I can’t sleep, which might send signals that it’s fine to do.

I might be doing things that annoy him and it’s a passive-aggressive way of getting back at me.

So I don’t know if it would be right to ask him to turn off the music at around 2:00 am.

So I ask: WIBTA if I asked him to turn off his music?

Sounds like this guy is a bit of an over-thinker. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Most comments pointed out the obvious.

One person shed more light on the situation.

Another commenter was sarcastic.

Some folks were simply astonished.

And couldn’t understand the logic.

His home away from home is about to be a noisy one.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.