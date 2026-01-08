Homeowner Warned A Driver Repeatedly Not To Block A Fire Hydrant, So The City Booted His Truck And Ticketed Him After He Ignored Every Warning

Some people will keep breaking the same rule over and over until they get caught.

What would you do if the same driver kept blocking a clearly marked fire hydrant in front of your house and brushed you off every time you warned him?

Would you keep saying something? Or would you step back and let the city handle him?

In the following story, one homeowner finds herself in this situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it played out.

How did blocking that hydrant work out for you? My house backs up on a public park with sports fields, and is four houses from the park entrance. The entrance to the park is a sidewalk that cuts between two houses, and there is no parking lot, so street parking only. There is a fire hydrant in front of my house. It is clearly marked- bright yellow, curb painted, and an orange flag sticking out of the top. Despite this, people visiting the park for various sportsball activities routinely miss it and park in front of it.

He parks in the same place every week.

Three weeks ago, club baseball started. For whatever reason, baseball parents tend to be more observant than other sportsball parents and generally leave a decent gap. Week 1: I was heading out with the dog when I noticed a distinctive electric truck attempting to wedge into the gap. Doggo and I waited for him to finish and told him about the hydrant. He told us to **** off. Week 2: We’re coming back from our walk and notice that not only is he blocking the hydrant again, but he has a ticket. Later, my husband sees him tear the ticket up and throw it on the ground. He then flipped our house off before he drove away.

And it happened again.

Week 3: I once again watch him attempting to park in his special spot. Roll my eyes and think some uncharitable thoughts. A few hours later, there’s screaming from the front yard. Y’all. The city booted him in front of the hydrant. And gave him another ticket for parking in front of the hydrant. I wonder what Week 4 will bring?

Yikes! Either he never learns or doesn’t care.

