Homeowner Was On Vacation When Their Security Cameras Alerted Them To Intruders On Their Property, But The Call To The Police Led To The Ultimate Neighbor Dispute
There are certain luxuries that make a hot summer much easier to bear.
The first is AC. In countries where AC isn’t commonplace, they simply have to deal with the summer heat, which isn’t hugely pleasant.
The second is the right clothing, since tight clothes or fabrics that aren’t breathable can make you sweatier, hotter, and much more miserable.
If you’re lucky, you might even have a pool on your property, the ultimate way to cool off.
The homeowner in this story was lucky enough to have a pool, something that her neighbor lacked.
Read to find out how this disparity ultimately led to a criminal conviction.
Neighbors sending their relatives to my house to try to use my pool without my consent
The front of my driveway has a sign that reads ‘Private Property, No Trespassing’ as you pull up to the driveway.
I have a fence up around my pool to keep out unwanted animals and intruders, and the only way in is a key to unlock the gate.
I have security cameras on certain places of the house pointing to the pool.
But last summer while I was away, my phone alerted me that my security camera had caught something.
Read on to find out who had broken into her pool.
I checked to see the live footage to see that three teens and one adult were trying to climb the fence to my pool.
I have a tarp over my pool at all times, which can only be removed from a switch in my house – so you’d think they’d see the tarp and leave.
I immediately called the police and they told me they’d take care of it.
The four didn’t even attempt to leave – they kept trying to climb the fence, and I watched as the four were arrested.
But the culprits weren’t who this homeowner might have expected.
The day I got home, my neighbor – who must’ve been watching for my car – stormed over and started screaming at me, “My sister and her kids are going to have a criminal record now because of you!”
I said, “So that’s who my cameras detected. You should know my sign in front of my house says private property no trespassing!”
She says she’ll see me in court when their court dates come up.
Let’s see what happened when the family went to court.
The sister of my neighbor plead in court that it was a hot summer’s day, and they wanted to cool down.
She said that her sister insisted that they go use my poo,l but to ignore the sign that said private property because her sister and I are good friends.
My neighbor and I are not good friends.
I explained to the judges I did not give consent for my neighbor to use my pool while I was gone.
The judge was very quickly able to come to a verdict.
The judges saw all the evidence needed, especially because of the sign in my driveway saying ‘no trespassing,’ and found the neighbor and her sister guilty of second degree trespassing. In my state, this charge carries the punishment of $200 fine and twenty days in jail.
The judge found the two nephews and niece guilty as well.
My lawyers requested a restraining order, which was granted too.
The teens’ lawyer tried to explain that the teens didn’t know about the sign in my driveway, but the judge dismissed that because they willingly listened to their mother and aunt saying it was ok to trespass.
Wow, this got really serious, really fast!
The fact that the neighbor was so entitled as to think that her family could go play in a neighbor’s pool – a neighbor that she doesn’t have a relationship with – is crazy.
So is the fact that they scaled the fence to get into the pool – a clear sign it wasn’t for public use.
Let’s see what the Reddit community thought about this.
This person thought their excuse was ridiculous.
While this Redditor explained that pools seem to be a draw for all the wrong people.
And others were determined to stay pool-free for this reason.
Sure the neighbor lied and then tried to gaslight everyone involved, but some of the blame lies on her sister and the teens, too.
As if you’d not question having to scale a fence and remove a tarp when the homeowner wasn’t there to approve it.
It’s crazy that they simply assumed that she’d be cool with it, because they were neighbors.
How entitled can you get?
