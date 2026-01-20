Homeowner Was Told To Follow Fake Rules By An Entitled Neighbor, So A Loud Reality Check Soon Followed

Moving into a new place usually meant learning the community, not trying to control it.

One condo owner was flabbergasted when her entitled neighbor taped a rude note to her door that read more like an eviction notice than a welcome message.

The reality check that followed was immediate.

Our new neighbour thinks she owns the building Anyway, I (31F) live in a block of six units (apartments for non-Australians). A month ago, the unit above mine went up for sale and sold fairly quickly, and the new owner moved in less than a week ago.

This morning, I got up and went to take the rubbish out and found a note stuck to my door. I honestly thought it was an “I’m new to the building” kind of note, you know? Oh, I could not have been more wrong.

The note read something like this:

“Dear tenant, I recently bought your building and wished to introduce myself. My name blah blah (not going to put her actual name), and I think you will find me a fair landlord. However, I do have rules. Everyone is to be in their units by 9 p.m. If you’re going to be out past this, I suggest you find accommodation elsewhere. No pets allowed. If you have any, they must be relocated before I do an inspection, or I will call the ranger to remove them. This is the only warning. I will conduct an inspection once a month, and you will be present to answer any questions or face eviction. Failure to pay rent on time will result in your eviction. If we all follow these rules, I’m sure we will get along. Sincerely,

blah blah.”

What. The. **** did I just read? Fun fact about my building: we all own our own units. Nobody actually owns the whole building. I won’t lie, I got to rule number two and had a slight panic attack because I have cats, and there was no way I was giving them away.

Then I remembered we bought our unit just before Christmas. We rented it from a friend prior, and when she told me she was thinking about selling it, we bought it. We didn’t even have to move. So in some ways, it still feels like renting, but we actually own our unit. Now, I’m not great at confronting someone. I tend to shake a lot. But at that moment, I was quite angry, so I went upstairs and knocked on her door.

You know that gut feeling you get? It was spot on. The door opened, and there stood a woman—her hair blonder than my own, her nails long and brightly colored. She did not look happy to see me. I introduced myself and explained that I lived downstairs and wanted to talk to her about her note.

She started talking over me, explaining that her letter was basic rules and even a child could understand it, and if I didn’t like her rules, I could hand in a letter to vacate. Wow.

I would ask if people are really this full of themselves, but I work in retail and could answer my own question. I told her that I actually own my unit. She hadn’t bought it—or the rest of the building—but only her own unit, and she couldn’t enforce anything in her note.

She didn’t like that at all. She started yelling at me, saying that yes, she had indeed bought the whole building and that failure to comply with her rules would mean I would be evicted. I was just starting to think maybe I was wrong when another neighbor opened his door.

He came out and asked what the issue was about and if she could stop screaming because he worked nights and was trying to sleep. I told him I was trying to explain that she hadn’t bought the building, and she started yelling again. My neighbor told her to stop and then said the best thing I had heard that day.

“Are you stupid?” Her jaw dropped as he explained to her how wrong she was and that he was, in fact, part of the strata committee (kind of like an HOA that oversees the building). He told her she had no right to make rules for everyone.

She gave us dirty looks before slamming the door. I thanked him, and he said that in all the time he had lived there, he hadn’t seen someone so entitled.

