Hotel Employee Gets A Call From An Angry Customer Who Wants His Deposit Back, But He Doesn’t Realize That He Can’t Be Paid Digitally For A Cash Deposit

Angry customers usually don’t think logically. They not only complain about things they can’t substantiate, but they also don’t use their brain.

See how this worker knew this customer wasn’t playing with a full deck. Not the sharpest knife in the drawer.

Does Not Compute

The time was 12:34am. A phone rings. “Crab Fort Inn and Suites, how may I help you?”

Incoming irate customer.

“My name is Doug Richard and I checked out this morning. Now I’m sitting here wondering why I haven’t gotten my deposit back. What the hell is going on?!” “Alright, I’m sorry about that Mr. Richard. Let me go ahead and check your folio to see what’s happening….. So upon checking I don’t see any deposit holds on your card, and none were posted last night. Are you sure you aren’t seeing the room charge?” DR: “What? No! I paid a cash deposit! Why haven’t I gotten it back?!”

He still isn’t getting it…

“A cash deposit you said?” DR: “Yes!” “And you didn’t stop by the front desk to check out and retrieve your cash deposit?” DR: “No, I just left my keys in the room.” “Oh….”

