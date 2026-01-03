How Henna Could Form The Unlikely Basis For A Treatment That May Save The Lives Of Liver Fibrosis Sufferers

Around the world, around six or seven per cent of people may be suffering from liver fibrosis, researchers suspect, though only between three and four percent have the condition at such an advanced level that they realise something is wrong and seek treatment.

This is a problem, since the condition – which causes excess scar tissue in the liver – can lead to a variety of unpleasant conditions, that ultimately lead many sufferers to death, since treatment options are few and far between.

The reality is that liver fibrosis has a range of causes, including hepatitis B and C, fatty liver disease, and, most commonly, chronic alcoholism.

Despite its prevalence, the situation has long been bleak for sufferers – but thanks to a new study from researchers at Osaka Metropolitan University, treatment options for liver fibrosis could be about to receive a breakthrough.

According to the new study, which has been recently published in the journal Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy, one of the most effective treatments for liver fibrosis could be the use of hepatic stellate cells (HSCs).

Found naturally in the liver, these cells are responsible for the regeneration of the liver – something that every cell in the body needs to routinely do.

But if the cells are activated by factors such as alcoholism, they will regenerate excessively, with liver-disrupting scar tissue the result.

To prevent and limit the damage from activated HSCs, the research team explored substances that will work on activated HSCs and return them to their quiescent state.

And the most viable option was quite the surprise to all involved.

Known as Lawsone, this chemical is more commonly known as the pigment used in henna tattoos and henna dye.

But by a wonderful quirk of nature, this fascinating chemical compound was found to inhibit the activation of hepatic stellate cells, with lab mice who received the treatment showing significant improvement in their liver fibrosis, a real game-changer for patients.

So the race is on to turn this evidence into a working treatment, as Professor Tsutomu Matsubara explained in a statement:

“We are currently developing a delivery system capable of transporting medication to activated HSCs and ultimately hope to make it available for patients with liver fibrosis. By controlling fibroblast activity, including HSCs, we could potentially limit or even reverse the effects of fibrosis.”

If successful, this treatment – rooted in nature – could make all the difference for those suffering from the condition.

