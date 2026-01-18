Husband Offered His Young Cousin A Place To Stay For Her First International Trip, But His Wife Got Angry Even Though She Invites Her Own Family Without Asking

Usually, in relationships, what’s good for one partner is good for the other… but not always.

So, what would you do if your partner regularly welcomed her family into your home without asking, but suddenly insisted you should have asked permission before offering the same courtesy to your own?

Would you agree and let it go? Or would you point out the hypocrisy?

In the following story, one husband finds himself in this situation and is unsure if he handled it poorly.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for offering my cousin to stay without asking my wife? She does the same thing with her family. I (27M, Indian) live in Prague, Czech Republic, with my wife (28F), who is Czech. We both work and own a two-bedroom flat. Until now, the second bedroom has been basically our guest room. She has a lovely family, and either her parents or younger sister visits pretty often, usually for around 2–3 days every 2-3 months. She always informs me in advance about their arrival, but she never asks my permission (imp. detail). I have literally no issue with this. Neither of us are introverts or have social anxiety. I’ve always been welcoming to her family.

This is the first family member to visit his house.

Meanwhile, none of my family or relatives has ever stepped into our house. International tickets are extremely expensive for an average Indian, so it just never happened. One of my close female cousins (21F) works at an Indian research institute. She’s doing great work and is invited as a speaker at the Prague Congress Center. So, she’s coming to Prague for 5 days. This is her first-ever international trip. She has zero experience with traveling abroad and has never stepped outside India. She’s young and extremely nervous.

To be supportive, he offered her a place to stay.

Naturally, for this travel, her family sees me as a support as I’m settled here. They video called me the day after she got the invite, asking for guidance about travel, city, etc. During that, I offered for her to stay at our home. It would be much more comfortable for her and would save her a lot of money on accommodation, which matters a lot to them. We’re close and have always helped each other, so it felt natural and they agreed. Immediately after the call, I told my wife everything. She wasn’t happy, said I shouldn’t have finalized it without asking her first, and that she’s not comfortable letting someone she doesn’t know stay at our home for 5 days. Said things like “hostels are cheap enough,” “she’s a grown-up,” etc.

He tried to remain respectful, but his wife kept getting loud.

I stayed respectful and tried to calm her down, but her volume kept rising. Eventually, I calmly mentioned that she also lets her family stay at our place without asking my permission, and I never had any problem with it. Plus, this is literally the first time anyone from my family will ever visit us. She got really mad at that point. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see why he’s so upset about all of this.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit think he should handle it from here.

This person thinks he did nothing wrong.

Here’s someone who gets it.

For this reader, they should both check with each other first.

According to this comment, it’s an important lesson to learn.

His assumption was spot on.

If his wife does this with her family, it’s safe to assume he could too. At this point, they need to create a rule for this.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.