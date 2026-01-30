‘I signed up for this when I was 17. This should not be legal.’ – Student Got Emotional When She Talked About Her Loan Debt Affecting Her Life

Student loan debt can lead to a lot of headaches for people just out of college…and the pain typically drags on for years and years as former students attempt to pay off the money.

And this TikTokker knows all about it.

Her name is Alyssa and she took to TikTok to tell viewers about how her student loan debt is negatively impacting her life.

Alyssa told viewers, “So, as it turns out, the student loans that I have been paying $1,500 a month for for two years have a 17% interest rate, so what I thought I’ve been paying off for all this time, I actually, I owe more than what I started off with.”

The TikTokker said she owes $90,000 in student loans and said, “Like, any rich person, please tap in . Kourtney Kardashian, you probably have, like, eight houses. I’m never gonna be able to buy one because I went to college.”

Alyssa said she was recently approved to be an egg donor and added, “Who wants my kids? I can’t afford them, so start the bidding war.”

She continued, “What am I supposed to do? I’m gonna be in debt for my whole life. How does that even make sense? I signed up for this when I was 17. This should not be legal.”

Student loan debt is dragging a lot of people down for years and years…

