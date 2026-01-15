‘I’m genuinely baffled and concerned by what I’ve seen.’ – An 8th-Grade Teacher Said Only 2 Out Of Her 110 Students Can Read At The Appropriate Level

The state of American education seems to be in a pretty bad spot these days…and this story isn’t a good sign of things to come.

An eighth-grade teacher in Texas named Ms. L posted a video on TikTok and she said that only 2 of her 110 students are able to read at the appropriate grade level.

Ms. L told viewers that 18 of her students read at a kindergarten level and almost half of them can only read at second, third, and fourth-grade levels.

She said, “It’s not just literacy, and it’s not just lack of content knowledge. It’s not just critical thinking skills. It’s basic thinking skills. It’s scaring me a little. I see it every single day.”

Ms. L added, “They didn’t think anything. These kids have a frightening ability for information to go from their eyes to their hands and not pass through the brain at all.”

She asked, “What do we do, y’all? That ship is sailing across the ocean and there is no one at the wheel.”

In the video’s caption, Ms. L wrote, “I love my students and my job. I’m not trying to be mean, but I’m genuinely baffled and concerned by what I’ve seen. This year feels much worse than previous years in terms of cognitive ability.”

She added, “I can teach a kid to analyze, to empathize, to define, and to explain but I have no idea how to teach a kid to think at a basic level. I feel like I’m in over my head. Is anyone else seeing the same thing?”

@heymisscanigetapencil I love my students and my job. I'm not trying to be mean, but I'm genuinely baffled and concerned by what I've seen. This year feels much worse than previous years in terms of cognitive ability. I can teach a kid to analyze, to empathize, to define, and to explain but I have no idea how to teach a kid to think at a basic level. I feel like I'm in over my head. is anyone else seeing the same thing? #teacher #teachersoftiktok #teacherproblems #publicschool #publiceducation #middleschoolteacher #historyteacher #socialstudiesteacher #teachertok

