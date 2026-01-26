‘I’m hoping that EA doesn’t sell. I am prepared to leave.’ – Several Famous “Sims” YouTubers All Left The EA Creator Network At The Same Time In Protest

These gamers don’t mess around!

Some big shots in the world of YouTube who are part of The Sims community will no longer work with Electronic Arts (EA) to protest the company’s multi-billion dollar buyout led by a company from Saudi Arabia.

A Sims player named Jeremy took to TikTok to share his thoughts on the matter.

Jeremy told viewers, “So I am just now finding out that a whole bunch of really famous Sims YouTubers have all banded together to leave the EA creator network at the same time.”

The TikTokker said that he thinks the bigwigs who decided to leave are friends and they all left together to make a point.

Jeremy said, “They can no longer support EA under their new ownership.”

Jeremy added that he’s thinking about possibly leaving EA, too, but he’s still thinking about it.

He told viewers, “I’ve been in the camp of, ‘Let’s wait and see what happens.’”

Jeremy added, “As of right now, I’m hoping that EA doesn’t sell. I am prepared to leave if and when the sale does go through.”

