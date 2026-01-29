Insurance Worker Was Overjoyed To Shut Down A Petulant Former Customer, And He’d Already Been Banned For Committing Ridiculous Fraud

Some customers make calls, demands and even insults to boost their ego and feel special.

“You’ll never get my business again!!” I mean, good, we didn’t want it. I work inbound phone sales for a large auto insurance company. People call, demand a quote, get upset when I have the audacity to ask them to buy the policy, rinse and repeat. This guy, this jabroni though… He came on the line making a big deal about how he was a former customer (from 10+ years ago) and I should be so grateful he was giving us a chance to earn his business back. Despite that, he was also incredibly insistent that he did not want to buy the policy no matter what I told him and he fought me tooth and nail in giving any information.

I swear the man said “everything is the same as last time” a dozen times. As I’m sure y’all can guess, nothing was. New address, new car, new wife, new accidents, etc. He was just every salesperson’s dream, basically. Now, my sales system is designed to tell me if their last policy cancelled with any outstanding concerns (owe us money, bad risks, etc) but it’s rarely anything serious, especially if it’s an old account. So when I got this alert, I pulled the old account just to see what was up and I found something glorious. This man, this fool, had actually been cancelled for insurance fraud all those years ago. I read through a few pages of notes, but essentially, this guy had claimed damages to his truck he didn’t know the source of, took the original claims check (less than $600) and got the damages repaired. He wrecked his vehicle in a much more substantial way in the same spot a few days later, tried to state all of the damages were from the original incident and that the claims adjuster was trying to rip him off and wildly underpay him. He even sued the company.

Between the body shop owner who fixed the original damages, photos of the original damages, and this man’s story had more holes than Swiss cheese. He very much lost that trial, and we summarily dropped him. We’re lenient with most customers. I have insured a man who has just gotten out of prison for intentionally running over his neighbor and smashing his SUV into said neighbor’s house before. But we have a policy that if you commit fraud against us, you can never come back. We won’t even quote you, not even through the website. And I had the pleasure of telling this man that. It was great to be able to give this jerk a hard “No,” when so much of my day is usually bending over backwards to make the ignorant and demanding feel special. The tantrum this man threw was incredible. He called me all sorts of names, accused me of trying to cheat him, and demanded I give him his price quote. And I got to say “no” at every turn.

I got a glare from my sup, but even got away with telling him “Sir, there is no price I could charge you for a policy because we don’t want to have you as a customer after a case of insurance fraud, proven in a court of law.” Then he broke of the big threat: “If you don’t give me a quote right now, you’ll never get my business again!!” And I got to say: “Alright sir, I’m glad we’re on the same page now, you have a great rest of your day.” I rarely get to hang up on customers, and even more rarely get to end those calls with a smile. This time was different. This time was better.

