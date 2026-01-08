Intern Took Two Days Off For A Doctor Diagnosed Allergic Reaction, But Their Job Fired Them For Lack Of Dedication

There comes a point in some people’s lives when they have to choose between their health and their job.

What would you do if a doctor told you to stay home for medical reasons, but your manager insisted you come in anyway for administrative work?

Would you sacrifice your health and show up to work? Or would you listen to the doctor and stay home?

In the following story, one employee finds themselves facing this decision and chooses themselves.

Here’s how it all went down.

Got fired because I requested 2 days off for a medical reason So a few days ago, I got a severe allergic reaction, and when I went to the doctor, they diagnosed me with atopic dermatitis. It was triggered by my asthma plus the pollution outside, so they advised me to avoid going out and not follow the same routine I followed the very same day. I cited the same reason to my manager for two days’ leave, but they refused, saying that they need me physically present to sync my profile to Numeric, which is a new system they have installed for finances and stuff.

Unfortunately, the company took action.

They said that if it’s not synced, it might affect my upcoming payout, which I know is a lie. I clearly told them I won’t be coming and didn’t go. And I just received this mail now stating I’m being fired for “concerns regarding my level of dedication.” By the way, I am just an intern working for 60$/month.

Wow! That company sounds way too petty.

Let’s check out what the people at Reddit think about this situation.

This reader suggests the labor board.

According to this comment, it’s time to lawyer up.

Here’s a good thought.

They should actually consider this.

Sounds like they got lucky. Let the company find someone else to take advantage of.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.