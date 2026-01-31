January 31, 2026 at 8:55 am

‘Is it just too expensive now?’ – A Millennial Noticed That Gen Z Doesn’t Go Out To Bars When It Snows Anymore

by Matthew Gilligan

Are Gen Z folks not the boozers that their predecessors were?

A Millennial named Josh posted a video on Instagram and asked if things have changed in regard to the drinking habits of younger folks.

Josh’s video showed different clips of snowy streets and the text overlay reads, “When I was in my 20s and it would snow like this, we would all meet at the bar.”

He added, “Now, nobody goes out anymore. Definitely different times.”

In the video’s caption, Josh wrote, “I’d much rather be home now anyway, but I wonder why nobody goes out anymore how we used to? Is it just too expensive now?”

He added, “I’ve also noticed people prioritize their health more now, which is amazing! Us ’80s babies sure loved to party.”

Here’s the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Maybe Gen Z folks just don’t drink as much the folks who came before them…

