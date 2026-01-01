Is There A Shortage Of Blue Pigments, Which Is Causing Makeup Companies To Avoid Those Shades? This Chemist Debunks That Claim.

It is apparently difficult to find makeup that has cooler colors, and some people claim that it is because there is a shortage on blue pigments.

This is a common talking point in the beauty community, but at least according to this TikToker and chemist, it is not true at all.

He made a video, which begins by showing someone else making the claim. The video begins with a woman on the screen and the caption, “The concept of modern makeup getting warmer and warmer because we are in a blue pigment scarcity. Blue pigment shortage?”

I didn’t even know this was an issue.

The chemist gets on the screen next and says, “No, there’s not a blue pigment shortage. Brands just don’t care to add blue pigment to foundations besides those owned by L’Oreal and a few others. I reached out to two global pigment vendors and none of them knew about a shortage.”

So, he really looked into this issue.

He goes on, “There’s unlikely to be one because the standard blue pigment used in complexion makeup is ultramarine, which is a synthetic version of Lapis Lazuli. It’s made by reacting sulfur with kaolin clay and some other compounds. And there is no shortage of sulfur, and there is no shortage of kaolin clay.”

I guess that puts an end to that claim.

He then goes on to provide some options for those who want makeup with a cooler look. He says, “But, if you would like some products inclusive of those undertones, you should try L’Oreal products like L’Oreal True Color, Urban Decay, or Lancome.”

He really gave all the information anyone would need on this topic.

This was a very clear and helpful video.

If you’ve ever heard this claim, make sure to watch the full video below to get the facts.

Read on to see what top commenters say about it.

This person gives her solution for liquid makeup.

He gave some options to consider.

This commenter is thankful for the information.

Stop believing the misinformation.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.